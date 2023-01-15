William Mac Donald

Nov. 30, 1949 - Jan. 11, 2023

AUBURN - William "Frog" Mac Donald, 73, of Auburn, passed away January 11, 2023, at Auburn Community Hospital. William was born in New Brunswick, Canada on November 30, 1949, to the late Frederick D. and Mary A. (Beckett) Mac Donald.

He graduated from West High School and masonry trade school. He was a brick layer for many years and went on to become a corrections officer, working in Green Haven, Auburn and Butler prisons.

William enjoyed riding his motorcycle, loved listening to music, and was a movie buff. He was an assistant hockey coach for the Auburn hockey club and rode in hogs for dogs for over 10 years, an organization that was close to his heart.

William is survived by his wife Deborah; his daughter, Erin (Frederick) Eatman of NC; his son, Todd (Courtney) Mac Donald of Auburn; his brothers, Peter Mac Donald of WA and Andrew (Nancy) Mac Donald of Auburn; his sister, Martha (Thomas) Kingsley of CA; his grandchildren Reagan and Emerson Eatman; his beloved dog, Cody; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, William was predeceased by his sister, Ann Toles.

Calling hours for William will be held on Tuesday January 17, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM in White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn, NY 13021. Donations in Williams memory can be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY. To offer condolences please visit Whitechapelfh.com.