William McGrath Martin

AUBURN — William McGrath Martin, of Auburn, NY, died peacefully on March 6, 2021 at age 84. He was the husband of Mary Ann (Vivenzio) Alger. They shared 29 years of marriage together.

Bill was born in Auburn in 1936 to Jane Agnes (McGrath) and James Francis Martin. Bill was a proud member of the Auburn Fire Department and an active member of the retirees. The passion of his life was working together with fellow firefighters and friends raising money for charities.

In the special community that men like Bill live in, their friendship is their wealth; and their currency is the good works they do for each other and their community. For more than 10 years, he helped organize the annual Miller High Life Home Run Derby for Muscular Dystrophy; helped organize the annual Utopia Club Golf Tournament for various charities; and helped organize the annual Spaghetti Dinner for the Heart Fund for Auburn Firefighters. He was a lifetime member of the Utopia Club; a former member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians; and past president of the Auburn Retired Firefighters.