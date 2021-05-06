William N. Hoag

Sept. 12, 1940 - April 28, 2021

VENICE CENTER — William N. "Bill" Hoag, 80, of Venice Center passed away April 28, 2021.

Bill was born in Central Falls, NC to the late Karl W. and Mary Jane (Scott) Hoag on Sept. 12, 1940.

He attended schools in New York and North Carolina and served with the Marine Corps from 1958-1962.

He worked for local farmers in southern Cayuga County for most of his life. He started working on the farm and lived with his uncle, Aubrey Hale, in Venice Center on Aubrey's farm.

Bill had his own local milk truck routes in the 1960s. He drove trucks for many trucking companies.

Surviving, are his wife of 61 years, Barbara (Burgman) Hoag; four children: Steve (Kitty) Hoag, Monica (Dan) Pritchard, Billi-Jo (Eric) Nobel, and Jeffrey Hoag; five grandchildren: Brandy (Richard) Hill, Matthew (Nicki) Pritchard, Amy Pritchard, Barret (Samantha) Nobel, Rachael (Brandon) Wooley; three great grandchildren: Zachariah and Victoria Hill, and Shelby Wooley; brother: Frank Hoag; and sisters: Martha Gaulke and Jeanie Hoag; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers: George, Thomas, and James.