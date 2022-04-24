William P. Androsko

AUBURN - Bill was a lifelong resident of Auburn area and a graduate of Auburn High School where he especially enjoyed studies in art and photography. He had many hobbies and creative interests.

He loved hunting, drawing, painting, photography and general woodworking, with a passion for carving waterfowl and fish. He worked at St. Joseph's Cemetery for 24 years where his interest in lettering and stone carving motivated him to start his own monument business with his wife Mariellen. He loved helping their grieving customers and family members in any he could.

Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Mariellen and her siblings; his sister Christine Gilfus, husband Donald of Auburn; his brother David Androsko and his wife Shereen of Weedsport; and several nieces and nephews; sister in-law Patricia Androsko of Auburn.

He was predeceased by his mother Madeline Androsko, father Peter Androsko and brother Stephen Androsko.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude's Fund, Hospice of the Finger Lakes, EWTN Television Network or Strong Wilmot Cancer Institute.

The family will gather privately prior to Bill's Mass of Christian burial on Monday, April 25, 2022 at Holy Family Church at noon, burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery Fleming. All are welcomed.

