William R. Cunningham, Jr.

AUBURN — William R. Cunningham, Jr., 59, of Auburn passed away, Tuesday morning, Oct. 26, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital.

He was born in Staten Island, the son of Dell (Hoernlein) Cunningham and the late William R. Cunningham, Sr.

Bill resided most of his life in the Auburn area. He was an avid outdoorsman, and especially loved to spend time out on the water, which led him to spend many years working on boats as a marine mechanic. Besides the water, Bill enjoyed snowmobiling and riding dirt bikes. He was a former member of the Eagle's Club.

He is survived by his longtime partner, Dawn Casbarro, of Auburn; his mother, Dell Cunningham; brother, John (Cindy Davis) Cunningham; as well as two nieces: Nicole and Mikayla.

A private service was held at the convenience of the family inside of the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.