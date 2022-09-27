William R. Scranton

ELBRIDGE — William R. Scranton, 81, of Elbridge, passed away Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Born in Dubuque, IA, he was the son of Paul and Clarissa Scranton.

William retired from Hanson Aggregates. He loved to build hot rods and he enjoyed his mornings with his best friend playing catch and eating cookies and peanut butter with "Sophie."

Surviving are two children: Susan Smokoski, of Auburn and Robert (Tricia) Scranton, of Weedsport; three grandchildren: Christopher (Paige) Smokoski, Kayla Smokoski, and Christopher Scranton; great-granddaughter, Nyssa Smokoski; three brothers: Paul Scranton, Dr. Richard (Laura) Scranton, Jack (Barb) Scranton; and close friend, Janet.

Calling hours will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 at the Bush Funeral Home, 120 E. Main St., Elbridge. Private graveside services will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.