 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

William R. Scranton

  • 0
William R. Scranton

William R. Scranton

ELBRIDGE — William R. Scranton, 81, of Elbridge, passed away Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Born in Dubuque, IA, he was the son of Paul and Clarissa Scranton.

William retired from Hanson Aggregates. He loved to build hot rods and he enjoyed his mornings with his best friend playing catch and eating cookies and peanut butter with "Sophie."

Surviving are two children: Susan Smokoski, of Auburn and Robert (Tricia) Scranton, of Weedsport; three grandchildren: Christopher (Paige) Smokoski, Kayla Smokoski, and Christopher Scranton; great-granddaughter, Nyssa Smokoski; three brothers: Paul Scranton, Dr. Richard (Laura) Scranton, Jack (Barb) Scranton; and close friend, Janet.

Calling hours will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 at the Bush Funeral Home, 120 E. Main St., Elbridge. Private graveside services will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Visit bushfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Three ways COVID-19 can damage lungs long-term

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News