William 'Randy' Eckert

May 31, 1941 - May 30, 2021

William "Randy" Eckert, born May 31, 1941, entered into the arms of Jesus on May 30, 2021.

A graduate of Cato-Meridian. He retired from Gould Pumps in Seneca Falls. Randy was a very talented builder who had the nickname McGyver from his friends because of his talent.

He was a true family man who dearly loved his wife, Judy (Christopher), of 56 years. He also leaves a wonderful daughter, Teri (Eric) Martin of Fulton; grandchildren Seth, and Ethan (Gabrielle) Fordham, Isabell and Braeden Martin.

His son Todd (Stacey) was his best friend; grandchildren are Alisha (Jamie) Northrup, Alexaundria (Eric Cornell), Brandon (Anna) and Kaleb; three great-grandchildren, Brynlee Cornell, Jace and Carter Northrup; his sister, Nancy Downing of Pennellville; and a brother David (Teresa) of Edmonds, WA; many nieces, nephews and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at New Horizon Baptist Church, 8505 South St. Road, Port Byron, NY 13140 on June 19, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.