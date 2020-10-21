William Robert Smith

PORT BYRON — William Robert Smith, 69, of Port Byron died Oct. 16, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital, Syracuse.

Billy was born in Auburn, NY, the son of Paul and Pauline Strapach Smith.

Billy (his preferred nickname) took to music at a young age. His love of music and his hero John Lennon of the Beatles inspired him to co-found the local rock band "The Worlocks" with his brother and friends in their hometown of Port Byron. Music especially his band was his passion. He loved his family and friends immensely. He will be missed by many.

He is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie (Rooker) Smith; children: William and Paul (Jesamin) Smith; grandchildren: Ayden, Hannah and Collin; and brother, Mike Smith.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by siblings: Betty, Terry, and Joe, daughter, Lori and daughter in law, Carrie.

Calling hours will be Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m., Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron. Funeral services will be private for family only. All NYS COVID-19 regulations will be unforced.

Condolences may be sent to audiounfuneralhome.com