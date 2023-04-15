William T. 'Bill' Randolph, Sr.

March 19, 1930 - April 10, 2023

MORAVIA — William T. "Bill" Randolph, Sr., died April 10, 2023 at the Northwoods Rehabilitation Facility in Moravia, NY.

Born March 19, 1930 in Sempronius, NY, he was the son of the late Guy and Estelle (Braut) Randolph.

Having been a 1948 graduate of Moravia High School, he had been a lifelong resident of the Moravia area.

In 1949, he married his wife Jane Buchanan and they together had raised their children on the Janwill Family Dairy Farm.

Upon the retirement of the dairy farm, Bill started the Randolph Trucking and Construction Company which kept him busy and in touch with many friends and business connections. In 1968, he was awarded Outstanding Young Farmer of NYS and then in 1969 he was recognized as one of the Top Ten Businessmen in NYS.

He was a member of the Shriners, the Christ United Methodist Church in Moravia, Lodge #41 Masons and the Owasco Valley Chapter Order of Eastern Star where he had held the title of Grand Matron and Past Master.

He and his wife Jane had been avid square dancers belonging to Seven Valley Whirl Aways and the County Music Park and enjoyed camping at various campgrounds. He had been a former member of the Moravia Town Board and Grievance Committee.

Bill made many friends and connections in the area and his sense of humor and commitment to many will be missed.

He is survived by his children: William (Susan) Randolph, Jr., of WI, Robert, of Orlando, FL, Mark (Patti) Randolph, of Moravia and Karen (Larry) Davis, of Perry, OH; several grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sister, Vivian Ragusa, of Richmond, VA; and faithful companion, Gloria Dunham, of Freeville.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at the Moravia Christ United Methodist Church. A Masonic service will be conducted at 11:45 a.m. at the church prior to a noon service officiated by Pastor Daniel Martin.

Burial will be held at the Indian Mound Cemetery following services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Four Town First Aid Squad, Moravia, NY 13118.

Online condolences may be made to www.zirbelfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of Zirbel Funeral Home 115 Willians St., Groton, NY.