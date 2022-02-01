William T. Clowes, Jr.

MARTVILLE — William T. Clowes, Jr., 83, of Martville, passed away Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the Commons at St. Anthony Nursing Home in Auburn. He was born in Wayne, NJ, son of the late William Clowes, Sr., and Mary (Ashforth) Clowes.

After graduating from Wayne High School, he served in the Army. Prior to retirement he was a printman at Arbor Corp. in Syracuse. He enjoyed growing a garden and attending car shows with his Chevy 84 Custom Deluxe Pickup; for which he received numerous trophies.

He was predeceased by his sister, June Doughterty.

Survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Carol (Hutting) Clowes; daughter, Linda Dudley; son, Thomas Clowes; grandchildren: Jeffrey, Bruce, Sydney, and Sara.

A graveside service will take place at an undetermined date in the spring at Martville Cemetery. For those wishing to make contributions in William's name they may do so to Hospice of CNY, 990 7th N. St., Liverpool, NY 13088. Arrangements are in care of the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato. www.catoredcreek.com.