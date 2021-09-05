William T. Delaney

Feb. 23, 1931 - Sept. 2, 2021

OWASCO - William T. Delaney, 90 of Owasco passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021. Mr. Delaney was born in Auburn, NY on February 23, 1931 the son of the late Raymond and Anna (Grant) Delaney.

William proudly served our country with the United States Air Force from 1950-1953. Bill was employed at Loblaws as Assistant Manager for 24 years. After that William, along side his wife owned and operated Delaney's Grocery on the corner of Anna and Francis St. in Auburn.

William was a member of the Owasco Fire Department Station 1 for 60 years, during that time he served as Assistant Chief for (how many years). He was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church and would always volunteer to help at Sunday night bingo. He enjoyed golf and traveling and above all spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. All who knew William loved him and will miss his great sense of humor.

William is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Gloria (Strapach) Delaney; his children Karen (Mike) Miller and William (Carol) Delaney; grandchildren Kelly, Marissa and Kara; great-grandson, Hunter; several nieces nephews; and many friends.