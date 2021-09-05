William T. Delaney
Feb. 23, 1931 - Sept. 2, 2021
OWASCO - William T. Delaney, 90 of Owasco passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021. Mr. Delaney was born in Auburn, NY on February 23, 1931 the son of the late Raymond and Anna (Grant) Delaney.
William proudly served our country with the United States Air Force from 1950-1953. Bill was employed at Loblaws as Assistant Manager for 24 years. After that William, along side his wife owned and operated Delaney's Grocery on the corner of Anna and Francis St. in Auburn.
William was a member of the Owasco Fire Department Station 1 for 60 years, during that time he served as Assistant Chief for (how many years). He was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church and would always volunteer to help at Sunday night bingo. He enjoyed golf and traveling and above all spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. All who knew William loved him and will miss his great sense of humor.
William is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Gloria (Strapach) Delaney; his children Karen (Mike) Miller and William (Carol) Delaney; grandchildren Kelly, Marissa and Kara; great-grandson, Hunter; several nieces nephews; and many friends.
In addition to his parents, William was predeceased by his daughter, Cathy Delaney; his siblings and their spouses, Robert Delaney, Ann (Bill) Weatherstone and Donald (Mary Jane) Delaney.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021 in Sacred Heart Church, 90 Melrose Road, Auburn. Interment to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fleming. In lieu of flowers, donations in William's memory may be made to Sacred Heart Church or Owasco Fire Dept. Station.
