Willie J. Hames, Jr.

Sept. 1, 1985 - March 6, 2023

A Time To Be Born:

Willie J. Hames, Jr. was born in Auburn, NY on Sept. 1, 1985 to the late Willie J. Hames, Sr. and Charlotte M. Geiger.

He was predeceased by his grandmothers: Lilly Mae (Hill) Haynes and Ethel Geiger; his grandfathers: Harvey Haynes and Edward Geiger. He was also predeceased by his uncle, Harvey Haynes II.

A Time To Live:

Willie J. Hames, Jr. attended Auburn High School where he graduated. After graduation Willie enjoyed traveling, but he always ended up back home in New York.

Willie worked at Cranebrook where he enjoyed cutting down trees like his father. He enjoyed having cookouts and just being with all his family.

A Time to Leave:

Willie J. Hames, Jr. passed away on March. 6, 2023 at home. Willie was diagnosed at a young age with a heart condition.

He leaves to cherish his sister, Crystal R. Baker (Joeroy); his nieces: Janiyah Wilson, Kayannah Baker, Shartriese Baker; his brother, Tavarris Bright; niece, Chammaria Bright.

Willie J. Hames, Jr. was raised by his father and his stepmom, Marilyn Harrington. His stepsisters and brothers: Tavary Williams (Kristy), Michelle Harrington (Oliver), Morris Bowman (Kim), Jennett Bowman (Brian), Amanda Williams, Mica Williams.

Willie also had many aunts, uncles, nieces, and cousins that he loved dearly and they loved him.

A funeral service will be held Friday, March 17, 2023 at noon at the Auburn Alliance Church, 630 North Seward Ave., Auburn, NY with the Rev. Mark Mindek, Pastor officiating. A calling hour will be held from 11 a.m. to noon, prior to services.