Willie James Hames, Sr.

April 13, 1955 - Sept. 12, 2022

A time to be born: Willie James Hames, Sr. "Tawncy" was born in Tampa, FL on April 13, 1955 to the late Harvey Haynes III and Lilly Mae Hill Haynes. He was raised by his grandmother Georgie Hill Rivers, and Rosie Dean-Palmer in Baker Hill, AL, and his three special aunties Louisse White (George White), Georgia L. Deloach (Obie L. Deloach), and Marie Williams (Jack Williams). He was predeceased by his only brother Harvey Haynes III (Rose-Chow Haynes).

A time to live: Willie Hames, Sr. attended Baker Hill Elementary School and went on to Clayton High School. He then traveled to upstate New York and resided in Auburn, NY. Willie J. Hames, Sr. loved cutting down trees, and side jobs. He also worked for Bouley's Construction. During this time, Willie loved being outdoors where he helped many young youth with employment. In his young adult life he loved traveling down south, he also loved cookouts, where he then would shoot dice enjoying his family and friends. He loved his children. He enjoyed working in his younger days.

A time to leave: Willie J. Hames, Sr. passed away at Upstate University on Sept. 12, 2022 with his family by his side. He leaves to cherish his loving memories; a loving and devoted significant other, Marilyn Harrington of 34 years. His daughters: Crystal R. Baker (Joeroy J. Baker), Michelle Harrington (Oliver), Amanda Williams, Mica Williams, Jennett Bowman (Brian); his sons: Tavarris Bright, Willie J. Hames, Jr., Tavary Williams (Kristy), Morris J. Bowman (Kim); his grandchildren: Janiyah Wilson, Kayannah Baker, Shartriese Baker, Chammaria (Tammy); his only niece, Annette Haynes; and his only nephew, Harvey Haynes III (Bettina Haynes); and great-nephew, Harrison Haynes; and many, many lifelong friends.

There will be a memorial service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Roosevelt Memorial Baptist Church, 101 Fitch Ave., Auburn. Masks will be required at the church. There will be a gathering at Booker T. Washington Community Center at 2 p.m. following the memorial service. A home going service and burial will take place in Clayton, AL. Condolences may be made www.brewfuneralhome.com.