Willis A. Davis, Jr.

June 20, 1971 - Jan. 28, 2023

AUBURN — Willis A. Davis, Jr. lost his lengthy battle with cancer at The Commons in Auburn, NY on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Willis, Jr. was born on June 20, 1971 in Silver Spring, MD to his proud parents, Willis Davis, Sr. and Doris (Jones) Davis.

When "Will" (as he preferred to be called) was 3 years old, his family moved from Silver Spring, MD to Auburn, NY where he grew up. Will attended Seward Elementary School, West Middle School, and graduated from Auburn High School in 1989.

By then, he had developed a love for Open Source Technology and enrolled in online courses while working part-time at several area businesses. Upon completing required training, he chose to pursue self-employment until such time as he landed a job at Lockheed Martin in Syracuse where he gained a top-secret government security clearance.

He found he missed the freedom that came with freelance pursuits, so began to offer his services to several prominent attorneys, judges, and doctors in the CNY region. His favorite firm was the Harrell Law Office in Syracuse, NY where he was treated as family. He also did extensive computer work for Dr. Dean DeRoberts in Syracuse who became a close friend and confidant.

Will had a great love for all animal creation and was concerned about environmental issues. His love of travel from his youth took him to almost all 48 contiguous states, Egypt, Israel, Greece, Italy, Mexico, Canada, and Hawaii.

In addition to his parents, Will is survived by his two daughters: Aurora Liana Davis, of Syracuse, NY and Alyssa Rebecca Davis, of Camillus, NY; two sisters: Leah M. Race, of Lafayette, NY and Lisa R. Davis, of Upper Marlboro, MD; one grandson, River Andrew Davis, of Camillus, NY; one niece, Eden A. Davis, of Lancaster, PA; two nephews: Julius Haynes, of Upper Marlboro, MD and Maximus Race, of Lafayette, NY; several uncles, aunts, and cousins.

The family would like to extend deep appreciation to the entire staff at The Commons for their superb and affectionate care during his hospice stay there.

White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn, is handling arrangements.

In lieu of donations, Will's family would be deeply honored by the presence of all friends who can thus obtain virtual tie-in information from any member of the family.

