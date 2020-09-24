Willis 'Bill' R. Bouck

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Willis R. 'Bill' Bouck

Oct. 11, 1935 — Sept. 21, 2020

MORAVIA — Willis R. "Bill" Bouck, 84, of Moravia, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 in Webster, NY.

Mr. Bouck was born Oct. 11, 1935 in Auburn, a son of Reginald and Ethel (Carter) Bouck. He was retired after 25 years of employment with the Moravia Central School District, where he had been the head bus mechanic. Bill was a Charter member of the Moravia V.F.W. Dads of Foreign Service Veterans, a member of the Moravia Christ United Methodist Church, and he was an exempt member of the Moravia Volunteer Fire Department.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Edna M. (Flynn) Bouck; five children: Charles Bouck (Brenda), of Weedsport, Thomas (Petra), of Champaign, Ill., Ann Thomas (Bob Traphagen), of Freeville, Hope Counts (Kenneth), of Groton and Gary (Donna), of Odessa, Fla.; 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, a sister, Gloria Dunham, of Freeville, many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, William, and sisters, Beatrice Austin, Irene Jarvis, Jean Baker, and Helen Douglas.

Friends may call at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 103 Lincoln Ave. Groton, on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 from 2 to 5 p.m.