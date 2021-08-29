Wilmer L. Ward

AUBURN - Wilmer L. Ward, 76, of, Auburn, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital. He was the son of the late Wilmer L. and Lenna (Hurd) Ward.

Wilmer loved bowling and driving around town. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife Lucy M. Ward; sons Michael A. Ward and Thomas G. Ward; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother Lewis Ward; sister Wilma Lee Powers and her husband William. In addition to his parents, Wilmer was predeceased by his son Wilmer L. Ward II and daughter Kimberly Ward.

There will be no visitation or service at Wilmer's request.