Winifred Madeline Murray

March 13, 1947 - Nov. 12, 2021

PORT BYRON — Winifred Madeline Murray, 74, of Fuller Road, Port Byron, NY (Town of Montezuma), passed away Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at the Commons on St. Anthony, Auburn.

A native and lifelong resident, "Winnie" was born on March 13, 1947, the daughter of John and Helen (Harmon) Murray. A graduate of Port Byron High School with the Class of 1965. She attended Cayuga Community College, and began employment at Welch Allyn, Skaneateles in 1966 for 28 years. After her first retirement she became a home health aide for the Cayuga Health Association. Winnie thoroughly enjoyed helping clients stay at home as long as their health permitted.

A lifelong member of St John's Church, Port Byron, upon the church closing she joined St. Joseph's Church, Weedsport, NY.

She was a 25-year member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians Ladies Auxiliary, a member of the St. Joseph's Society, and the Holy Name Prayer Group. Winnie loved her cooking and baking.

Surviving are her sisters: Maureen Dykoschak, of Auburn, NY and Kathleen Bernadette Murray, of Port Byron; niece and nephew: Theresa Dykoschak, of St. Paul, MN, Stephen (Kim) Dykoschak, of Briar Cliff Manor, NY; great-nieces: Talia and Adira Wong-Dykoschak, of Brair Cliff Manor, NY; Family friend Fred Gable, of Port Byron; many cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents, a brother-in-law, Ted Dykoschak, an aunt, Alice Harmon Welch and cousin, Mike Harmon.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Church, Weedsport on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Weedsport, NY.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY.

Memorials may be made to either the Montezuma Fire Department, 8115 High St., Port Byron, NY or Throop Volunteer Fire Department, 7159 Beech Rd., Auburn, NY or The St. Alphonsus Food Pantry, 90 Melrose Rd., Auburn, NY or the Calvary Food Bank, 90 Franklin St., Auburn, NY. The favor of a face mask is requested.