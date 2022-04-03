Winifred (Mousseau) Sheehy Wilson

LAKE OCONEE, GA - Winifred (Mousseau) Sheehy Wilson passed away peacefully on March 25, 2022 at the age of 92. She was born on the family farm to Leona and Frank Mousseau and spent her entire life in Upstate NY. She was one of eight children and had six brothers and one sister.

Win was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She married the love of her life, Arthur Stewart "Stewie" Sheehy, on July 3, 1956 and raised two children, Christopher and Gregory. After the sudden loss of her husband she met and married the second love of her life, James Wilson on February 28, 1987. She and Jim successfully joined three families together as one and lovingly created a wonderful home for their 12 children, 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She adored each and every one of them.

While family was Win's priority, she had a small circle of close friends and loved spending time with them either on Lake Ave. or Meadowview Lane. She was known for her resilience, huge heart, and her infectious laugh.

Surviving are her children Timothy (Lois) Bergan, Lynn (Bristol) Pitts, Susan (Jill Ulbricht) Wilson, James (Mary) Wilson, Jr., Deborah (David) Franceschelli, Danielle Bergan, Maureen (James) Coppola, Lisa (Michael) Cuddy, Christopher Sheehy, Jenifer (Don) Szozda, Gregory Sheehy; son-in-law, Thomas Delaney; sister Jane (William) Mousseau Miner; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Win was predeceased by husbands James F. Wilson and Arthur Stewart Sheehy, a daughter, Deborah Bergan Delaney and six brothers.

The family would like to thank Win's caregivers at The Athenaeum in Skaneateles and The Glen at Lake Oconee, GA.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at St. Mary's Church, Clark Street, Auburn, NY. Family will receive friends from 10:45-11:30 a.m. at the church prior to the Mass. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Jude Hospital or a charity of your choice. please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.

Arrangements by Langham Funeral Home.