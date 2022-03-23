Wolfred Ralph Burleson, Jr.

Dec. 5, 1948 - March 20, 2022

CONQUEST — Wolfred Ralph Burleson, Jr. "Bill," 73, of Conquest, NY, passed away on March 20, 2022.

Born Dec. 5, 1948, Bill was the son of the late Wolfred and Nancy Burleson.

Bill graduated from Port Byron High School, served in the Navy during Vietnam, working as a crane operator for over 30 years, for Austeel after returning home, retiring from security at Auburn hospital. Bill enjoyed nothing more than to be outdoors fishing, hunting, camping and spending time with family and friends.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Timothy James Burleson and his sister, Irene Rowley.

Bill is survived by his wife of 38 years, Patricia Burleson, whom he married in 1984 and loved immeasurably. He is also survived by two sisters: Sherry Archer, of TX and Lugene Lockwood, of Canada; his children: Becki Derby (Brian), Bridget Conway, Jennifer Harvard (Mike), Rocky Jones (Marcia) and William Burleson (Lisa); and several beloved grandchildren. In addition to surviving family are Stacey and Chuck Towndrow, whom they considered bonus children.

There will be no services. The family has decided to celebrate Bill's life privately at home with close friends.

In lieu of flowers, any and all donations be made to Conquest Volunteer Fire and rescue.

To leave condolences for the family go to: https://www.langhamfuneralhomellc.com.