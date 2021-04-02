Woodrow Patrick 'Woody' McGee

Sept. 30, 1956 - March 29, 2021

PALM HARBOR, FL — Woodrow Patrick "Woody" McGee, 64, of Palm Harbor, FL passed away on March 29, 2021. Woody was born on Sept. 30, 1956 in Buffalo, NY. He spent his early years in Auburn, NY, graduating from Auburn High School, Class of 1975. He attended Auburn Community College and the University of South Florida. He was an avid sports fan and followed the Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Bucs, Tampa Bay Rays, NY Mets and Syracuse University basketball. Additionally, he was a trivia master.

Woody is survived by brothers: Charles (Pat) McGee, of Camillus, NY, Michael (Amy), of Winter Haven, FL and a very special cousin, Kathy (Bill) Layton, of Auburn, NY. He was predeceased by his loving parents, Leo and Jeanne McGee and brother, Jerry McGee. He was a proud uncle to Meghan McGee, of Camillus NY, Michael (Andrea) McGee, of Darien, CT, Ryan (Jaclyn) McGee, of Camillus, Kara (Bryan) Irish ,of Lake Mary, FL, Kimberly (David) Aslin, of Lake Mary, FL and Kelly Sybert, of Rea, MO. Additionally, he enjoyed the title of "Great Uncle" to 13 great-nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Auburn, and he will be buried at St. Joseph Cemetery next to his parents and brother. Woody will be missed by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in Woody's memory.