Yolanda DeRosa

Oct. 6, 1930 - Jan. 10, 2022

Grateful for over 70 years of marriage to her beloved husband Sam before his passing and for the family she raised with him, proud of her Italian heritage, and devoted to her Catholic faith, Yolanda J. DeRosa passed peacefully on Jan. 10, 2022, nine months after her husband's death.

The third of six girls in her family, Yolanda was born on Oct. 6, 1930 to immigrant parents, Onorio and Giovannina, nee Caliendo, Gabriele in Auburn, NY.

In addition to being a homemaker, Yolanda was the first woman in Cayuga County to hold the office of Deputy County Clerk. She was an accomplished seamstress, enjoyed interior decorating, and delighted in entertaining. Yolanda lived her faith and found great strength in sharing her faith by supporting charity. Yolanda's life will live on in her five children: Deborah (DeRosa) Donnelly, Darlene (DeRosa) Lattimore, Diane (DeRosa) Stout, all of Auburn, NY; Dale Yvonne DiMento, of Boston, MA, and Sam Gabriel DeRosa, of Atlanta, GA; 10 grandsons; one granddaughter; five great-grandsons; and two great-granddaughters.

Friends are invited to join the family this Thursday afternoon, Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. in St. Alphonsus Church for Yolanda's Mass of Christian burial with the Rev. Louis Vasile as Celebrant. Interment will be private in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to the St. Alphonsus Food Pantry of Auburn, NY, or the Eternal World Television Network.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.