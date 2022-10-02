Yvonne M. Brooks

Dec. 6, 1927 - Sept. 27, 2022

AUBURN - Yvonne M. Brooks, 94, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Finger Lakes Center for Living in Auburn, NY. She was born December 6, 1927 in Scranton, PA the daughter of the late Roland and Elizabeth Hess

Yvonne married Eugene G. Brooks on August 19, 1948. He predeceased her on August 22, 2018. Yvonne enjoyed golfing with her husband, attended church regularly and volunteered at the Auburn thrift outlets for the needy. She will be sadly missed by those that knew her.

She is survived by her children: Sandra Brooks of Hendersonville, NC, Jacquelyn Van Dellon (Mark) of Webster, NY, Daniel Brooks (Roberta) of Auburn, NY, and Joseph Brooks (Cynthia) of Midlothian, TX; nine grandchildren: Wendy Van Dellon and Peter Van Dellon, Trace Brooks, Mathew Brooks, Kristina Brooks, Alisha Roof, Johnathon Roof, Mark Brooks, Corey Brooks, Clint Brooks, Luke Brooks and Trace Brooks; great-grandchildren: Waker Roof, Elliana Faye Brooks; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her siblings Delores Hess, Kathleen Hess, Roland Hess and Kenneth Hess; and her granddaughter, Sophia "Fefe" Brooks .

A Mass of Christian burial will be held October 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 85 North Street, Auburn, NY.

Donations can be made in Yvonne's memory to the Finger Lakes Center for Living, Activities Department, 20 Park Avenue, Auburn, NY.

