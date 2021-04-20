Zenon Kazanivsky

AUBURN — Zenon Kazanivsky, 92, of Auburn, passed peacefully at home to be with the Lord after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's leaving behind his loving wife of 68 years, Tillie (Durniak) Kazanivsky.

Mr. Kazanivsky was a native of Ukraine, and resided in the Auburn area since 1947. He was a union carpenter, working for over 40 years with Carpenters Local 277. He was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was an active member of SS. Peter & Paul Church, and a member of the church choir. He was a member of the SICZ Club.

Zenon enjoyed music, dancing and reading, but most of all his family and grandchildren. He was always ready to help anyone who needed it.

Zenon is survived by his wife, Tillie (Durniak) Kazanivsky; his daughter, Darlene (Anthony) D'Alberto, of Fort Myers, FL; his sons: Michael and John (Michele) Kazanivsky, both of Auburn; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; also surviving is a sister and nieces and nephews in Ukraine.

Zenon was predeceased by his daughter, Donna Jean Dunchak in 2013.