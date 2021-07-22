Zenon Kazanivsky

Nov. 12, 1928 – April 17, 2021

AUBURN — Zenon Kazanivsky, 92, of Auburn, passed away peacefully at home to be with the Lord after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease, leaving behind his loving wife of 68 years Tillie (Durniak) Kazanivsky.

Zenon was born in Nyvycy, Ukraine to William and Michalina Kazanivsky on Nov. 12, 1928. He came to the United States in 1946 following WWII, coming to Auburn in 1947 thanks to the Rev. Basil Ostas' efforts. He spent 40 years as a Union Carpenter with Local 277. He was an Army veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict. He was an active member of SS. Peter & Paul Church, and a member of the church choir. He was a member of the Sicz Club.

Zenon enjoyed music, dancing, reading, family picnics and was always ready to help anyone who needed him. He enjoyed being with his family, especially during the holidays.

Zenon is survived by his wife, Tillie Durniak Kazanivsky; his daughter, Darlene (Anthony) D'Alberto, of Ft. Myers, FL; his sons: Michael and John (Michele) Kazanivsky, both of Auburn; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sister, Maria; and nieces and nephews in Ukraine. He was predeceased by his daughter Donna Jean Dunchak in 2013.