Annual Auburn-area Fourth of July radio broadcast to take place

Paul Saltarello, of Auburn, will host his annual radio concert celebrating Independence Day from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, July 4, on WDWN, 89.1 FM Auburn and 97.7 FM Fulton.

The program will consist of traditional John Philip Sousa marches, Broadway showtunes, Tchaikovsky's "1812 Overture" and other classical selections, all with a patriotic theme. It will be broadcast from Cayuga Community College as a community service.

Saltarello is the host of the program "Carosello Italiano" from 9 to 11:30 Sunday mornings on the same station. He has hosted his Independence Day presentation for about 15 years.

The program will also be available on wdwn.fm and on Facebook.

To contact the station during the program, call (315) 253-0449.

