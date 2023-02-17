The United Way of Cayuga County has announced the return of its annual Tim Morrison Miniature Golf Tournament.

The tournament, now in its 30th year, will be the first since the COVID-19 pandemic. It will take place Thursday, April 20, at the Holiday Inn on North Street in Auburn.

The tournament will feature a full course with holes designed by community groups, a 50/50, a raffle table and more. The tournament will have a Roaring '20s and speakeasy theme.

Team registration will open in early March.

For more information, and updates, visit unitedwayofcayugacounty.org.