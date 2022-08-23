 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HEALTH

Annual cancer fundraiser to be held in Sennett

  • 0
SBM

People talk during the Stand By Me fundraiser at the Sennett Volunteer Fire Department firehouse in 2021.

 Kelly Rocheleau

The sixth annual Stand By Me fundraiser will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Sennett Volunteer Fire Department, 3526 Franklin St. Road, Sennett.

The event supports cancer awareness, families of people with cancer and other efforts to fight cancer. It will feature music by the Skycoasters and Perform 4 Purpose, food, raffles and more.

Tickets are $25, and are available at Snapper's Sports Bar, 107 N. Division St., Auburn.

For more information, call Cheryl Gabak at (315) 252-4244 or Mary Rand at (315) 252-7714.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Plants that could help feed the world in an extreme climate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News