Annual cancer fundraiser to be held in Sennett

The sixth annual Stand By Me fundraiser will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Sennett Volunteer Fire Department, 3526 Franklin St. Road, Sennett.

The event supports cancer awareness, families of people with cancer and other efforts to fight cancer. It will feature music by the Skycoasters and Perform 4 Purpose, food, raffles and more.

Tickets are $25, and are available at Snapper's Sports Bar, 107 N. Division St., Auburn.

For more information, call Cheryl Gabak at (315) 252-4244 or Mary Rand at (315) 252-7714.

