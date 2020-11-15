Annual Cayuga County wreath sale for veterans now underway

The 11th annual Wreaths Across America sale is underway.

The sale is a partnership between Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 704 in Cayuga County, students at Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School in Port Byron and the Cayuga Community College Criminal Justice Club. Wreaths Across America is a national program that remembers those who gave their lives in service to the country and honors them and their families.

The freshly cut Maine balsam wreaths are $15. Pickup will be arranged when the wreaths are delivered. Checks can be made payable to Wreaths Across America with the note "NY0074P" to ensure delivery to the Auburn pickup location.

Checks may be sent to VVA Chapter No. 704, P.O. Box 1484, Auburn, NY 13021, attention: Nick Valenti.

Additionally, anyone who wants to record a message for troops for the Wreaths Across America radio station can call 1-833-369-1351. The station is available at wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio.

For more information, email heroes@pbcschools.org.

Townsend: How Wreaths Across America honors Cayuga County's veterans The Wreaths Across America program has become a vital part of our community in Cayuga County…

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0