The eighth annual Cayuga County Homeless Winter Coat Drive will be held Dec. 3 through 10 at Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn.
Men's, women's and children's new or slightly used winter jackets, hats, coats, gloves, boots and mittens, of all sizes, are needed.
Items can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the theater. All donors will be entered into a drawing for a Christmas wreath.
For more information, call (315) 253-6669 or visit auburnpublictheater.org.