Annual fundraiser at Emerson Park to honor Albericis

Six decades of community impact made by Maxine and Gino Alberici will be recognized at Celebration of Champions, which will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at the Emerson Park Pavilion in Owasco.

The Albericis have worked with thousands of children over a combined 58 years in the classroom, in addition to Gino's time coaching the Port Byron football team to 13 league titles and 167 wins over 32 seasons. They've also raised six children, and have 17 grandchildren. They continue to work for the community, most recently chairing the United Way of Cayuga County's annual fundraising campaign with their family.

In addition to honoring the Albericis, the annual event will include a keynote address by Lou Judd, executive director of virtue-based coach trainer SportsLeader. There will also be raffles, a seven-course wine-paired dinner prepared by chef Matt Fallon, entertainment by Bob Piorun and the Kats, and master of ceremonies Norm Chirco. From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., sponsors will be able to meet Mark Bavaro, two-time Super Bowl champion with the New York Giants.