The Auburn/Cayuga branch of the NAACP will present its 20th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Millennium Award Luncheon from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at the Sunset Restaurant, 93 N. Division St., Auburn.
This year's Millennium Awards will honor Darnell Murphy, Tia Gilliam and Jeffrey Streeter. Additionally, Joseph Leogrande will be inducted into the Auburn/Cayuga NAACP Hall of Fame for his dedication to the branch, which included time as its president.
Tickets to the luncheon are $25, and RSVPs are requested by Jan. 20.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, call (315) 237-8711 or email unit2128@aol.com