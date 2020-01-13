{{featured_button_text}}
Photo1

In this undated photo supplied by the U.S. Embassy in Pretoria, a bust of Martin Luther King Jr. is on display at the embassy in Pretoria, South Africa. King's name can be found across Africa on streets, schools and even a bridge in Burkina Faso. 

 Associated Press

The Auburn/Cayuga branch of the NAACP will present its 20th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Millennium Award Luncheon from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at the Sunset Restaurant, 93 N. Division St., Auburn.

This year's Millennium Awards will honor Darnell Murphy, Tia Gilliam and Jeffrey Streeter. Additionally, Joseph Leogrande will be inducted into the Auburn/Cayuga NAACP Hall of Fame for his dedication to the branch, which included time as its president.

Tickets to the luncheon are $25, and RSVPs are requested by Jan. 20.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, call (315) 237-8711 or email unit2128@aol.com

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0