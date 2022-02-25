 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ENVIRONMENT

Annual Owasco Lake symposium returning in March

  • 0
Owasco sunset

Half an hour past sunset reveals the rich, warm glow of day's end looking across Owasco Lake from the Owasco Yacht Club.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

An annual event about water quality in Owasco Lake, and how human activity affects it, will return in March.

The Bob Brower Scientific Symposium in "Plain English" will take place Saturday, March 19, on Zoom. It will feature several guest speakers, including Dr. John Halfman of the Finger Lakes Institute at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, who will speak on the status of Owasco Lake in 2022. Other topics will include salinization of waters by road salt, using behavioral science to protect Owasco Lake, water level management and hemlock management in the watershed.

The symposium, which is hosted by the Owasco Watershed Lake Association, will take place from 9 to noon. Registration is free and open to the public.

For more information, or to register, visit owla.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mary Catherine Kowal

KOWAL, Mary Catherine (Cathey Desens), 80, formerly of 24 Chestnut St.; 314 McIntosh Drive, Auburn, NY; and 4427 Pace Lane, Clay, NY; passed a…

Watch Now: Related Video

Dogs have a blast in piles of sleet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News