Annual Owasco Lake symposium returning in March

The Bob Brower Scientific Symposium in "Plain English" will take place Saturday, March 19, on Zoom. It will feature several guest speakers, including Dr. John Halfman of the Finger Lakes Institute at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, who will speak on the status of Owasco Lake in 2022. Other topics will include salinization of waters by road salt, using behavioral science to protect Owasco Lake, water level management and hemlock management in the watershed.