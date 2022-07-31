 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COMMUNITY

Annual Rachel Mass scheduled in Auburn-area cemetery

Rachel Mass 2.JPG

People gather at St. Joseph's Cemetery for the annual Rachel Mass in 2021.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Father Albert Shamon Knights of Columbus Assembly No. 0735 will sponsor the annual Rachel Mass at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, in the infant section of St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fleming.

The Mass is held in remembrance of babies who have been lost prematurely. It is free and open to the public.

"We honor the fact that these little ones were conceived and were and are important in the eyes of God and that they still linger in our hearts and minds," organizers said in a news release. "This Rachel Mass is also meant to offer consolation and support to the parents of these little one who have died and are now with God."

