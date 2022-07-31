Annual Rachel Mass scheduled in Auburn-area cemetery

The Citizen staff
Father Albert Shamon Knights of Columbus Assembly No. 0735 will sponsor the annual Rachel Mass at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, in the infant section of St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fleming.
The Mass is held in remembrance of babies who have been lost prematurely. It is free and open to the public.
"We honor the fact that these little ones were conceived and were and are important in the eyes of God and that they still linger in our hearts and minds," organizers said in a news release. "This Rachel Mass is also meant to offer consolation and support to the parents of these little one who have died and are now with God."
Gallery: Rachel Mass at St. Joseph Cemetery in Fleming a remembrance of infants who passed
Knights of Columbus color guard lead the procession of celebrants Fr. Frank Lioi and Fr. Joseph Maurici during the Rachel Mass sponsored by Fr. Albert Shamon Knights of Columbus Assembly No. 0735 in remembrance of babies lost through abortion, miscarriage, stillbirth or infant death.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
People follow along with the first reading during the Rachel Mass sponsored by Fr. Albert Shamon Knights of Columbus Assembly No. 0735 in remembrance of babies lost through abortion, miscarriage, stillbirth or infant death.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
A statue of the biblical Rachel looks out over the infant section of St. Joseph Cemetery as Fr. Frank Lioi celebrates the Rachel Mass sponsored by Fr. Albert Shamon Knights of Columbus Assembly No. 0735 in remembrance of babies lost through abortion, miscarriage, stillbirth or infant death.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Fr. Frank Lioi, left, and Fr. Joseph Maurici celebrate the Rachel Mass sponsored by Fr. Albert Shamon Knights of Columbus Assembly No. 0735 in remembrance of babies lost through abortion, miscarriage, stillbirth or infant death.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Many were lost in prayer during the Rachel Mass sponsored by Fr. Albert Shamon Knights of Columbus Assembly No. 0735 in remembrance of babies lost through abortion, miscarriage, stillbirth or infant death.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
About 50 people attended the Rachel Mass at St. Joseph Cemetery sponsored by Fr. Albert Shamon Knights of Columbus Assembly No. 0735 in remembrance of babies lost through abortion, miscarriage, stillbirth or infant death.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Marcia Zolinski sits alone in thought during the Rachel Mass sponsored by Fr. Albert Shamon Knights of Columbus Assembly No. 0735 in remembrance of babies lost through abortion, miscarriage, stillbirth or infant death at St. Joseph Cemetery in Fleming. Zolinski lost her two-day-old infant daughter, Cynthia, 54 years ago.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
A statue of the biblical Rachel looks out over the infant section of St. Joseph Cemetery during the Rachel Mass sponsored by Fr. Albert Shamon Knights of Columbus Assembly No. 0735 in remembrance of babies lost through abortion, miscarriage, stillbirth or infant death.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
People gather at St. Joseph's Cemetery for the annual Rachel Mass in 2021.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Marcia Zolinski tends to the gravesite of her two-day-old infant daughter, Cynthia, who passed 54 years ago. Zolinski attended the Rachel Mass sponsored by Fr. Albert Shamon Knights of Columbus Assembly No. 0735 in remembrance of babies lost through abortion, miscarriage, stillbirth or infant death at St. Joseph Cemetery in Fleming.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
