Annual Rachel Mass to take place at Fleming cemetery

The annual Rachel Mass will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, in the infant section of St. Joseph Cemetery, Lake Avenue, Auburn.

Sponsored by Fr. Albert Shamon Knights of Columbus Assembly No. 0735, the Mass is held in remembrance of babies lost through abortion, miscarriage, stillbirth or infant death. It is also meant to offer consolation and support to their parents. The celebrant will be the Rev. Frank Lioi.