Annual Rachel Mass to take place at Fleming cemetery
RELIGION

Annual Rachel Mass to take place at Fleming cemetery

Grave Stones 4.JPG

Stones painted with hearts on children's gravesites at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fleming.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The annual Rachel Mass will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, in the infant section of St. Joseph Cemetery, Lake Avenue, Auburn.

Sponsored by Fr. Albert Shamon Knights of Columbus Assembly No. 0735, the Mass is held in remembrance of babies lost through abortion, miscarriage, stillbirth or infant death. It is also meant to offer consolation and support to their parents. The celebrant will be the Rev. Frank Lioi.

The Mass is open to the public.

For more information, call St. Mary's Church at (315) 252-9545.

Karen I. Sawaryn

  • Updated

SAWARYN, Karen I., 77, of Auburn, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 29, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at White …

