Anonymous donation will cover Cayuga nursing exam fees

An anonymous donation of $2,000 will allow the Cayuga Community College Foundation to create a challenge grant supporting students in the college's nursing program.

The foundation now seeks additional contributions to match the donation, which will cover fees for nursing graduates to take the National Council Licensure Exam. The donation was made in honor of the dedication of students joining the health care system as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“We are thrilled for the support from one of our alumni and his wife, who live outside of New York. While not in the health care field, they know that the pandemic has put a premium on educating and recruiting the compassionate and qualified students that Cayuga’s program has long produced,” said Guy Cosentino, the foundation's executive director, in a news release. “Their hope ... is to generate interest from other donors to help those who enter this tough field to cover the costs of their exams.”

The exam is required for those who want to be registered nurses. It costs $200, plus another $143 registration fee in New York. The fees are not covered by Pell Grants and other forms of financial aid.

Cayuga has an exam pass rate of 98.1% for first-time takers, the highest among associate degree programs in New York. The college's nursing program emphasizes professional standards, clinical judgments using evidence-based practice, patient-centered care and advocacy, leadership and communication.

“We thank Cayuga Community College for the development of an innovative and high-impact program that honors health care workers and supports young adults through this grant. Both groups were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. We urge others to voice a ‘thank you’ to health care professionals while encouraging young adult career development by matching our contributions,” the donors said in a news release.

For more information, visit cayuga-cc.edu/academics/schools/health-sciences/nursing.

