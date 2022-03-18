Another Emily Howland image collection to be unveiled

Historians marveled in 2017 at the discovery of a photo of a young Harriet Tubman, the earliest photo of the abolitionist and Underground Railroad conductor known to exist.

The album in which this photo was found was owned by Tubman friend and fellow Cayuga County resident Emily Howland, the famed suffragist. That album was acquired by the Smithsonian, but another compelling Howland image collection is part of the Howland Stone Store Museum's archives.

This weekend, the public can get a special look at it.

Museum historian Larry Bell will unveil "11 amazing daguerreotypes" taken before the images in the album that includes the Tubman photo.

"These images, from the 1840s and 1850s, are also bi-racial, depicting Emily's students, teachers, mentors, and family members," the museum said. "They are particularly illuminating when viewed next to the Emily Howland album."

Bell will unveil the daguerreotypes in a presentation scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at Opendore, the recently restored home of Isabel Howland, Emily's niece, at 2978 Route 34B, Sherwood. The museum said the presentation previews a future exhibit at Opendore.

Seating is limited for the presentation. To register, email event@howlandstonestore.org. A Zoom link is also available at the museum's Facebook page and at www.howlandstonestore.org

