The Southern Cayuga Anne Frank Tree Project will present a talk by Dr. Sandra Steingraber as part of the annual Difference Makers Night on Thursday, April 27.

Steingraber is a climate activist, biologist, author, retired Ithaca College professor and cancer survivor who is one of the leaders of the anti-fracking movement in New York state, which won a ban on the practice in 2014. She is also subject of the award-winning documentary "Unfractured" and author of "Living Downstream: An Ecologist Looks at Cancer and the Environment."

This year's Difference Makers Night will mark the 10th anniversary of the Southern Cayuga Anne Frank Tree Project, a nonprofit whose mission is education and empowering students and the community on issues of social justice and equity. The group was founded after the school district was awarded a sapling from the horse chestnut tree that grew outside Frank's hiding place from the Nazis.

Difference Maker Award winners this year are longtime community activist Trudy Buxenbaum and Southern Cayuga students Katie Turek and Finn Turner.

The event will begin with pizza and beverages at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria of Southern Cayuga High School, 2384 Route 34B, Poplar Ridge. Steingraber's talk will follow at 7 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit sccsannefranktree.org/difference-makers-night.