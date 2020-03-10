Anti-racism author to speak at Auburn High

Anti-racist activist Tim Wise will speak at 6 p.m. Friday, March 20, in the auditorium at Auburn High School, 250 Lake Ave., Auburn.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wise will present a public lecture after appearing during the day before teachers and staff of the Auburn Enlarged City School District. He is the author of six books, and a specialist in addressing how to dismantle institutional racism and "white privilege."

Admission to the lecture is $5 for the general public and free for students. The talk is presented by the Auburn Human Rights Commission and the school district.

For more information, call the commission at (315) 252-2929.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0