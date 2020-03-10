Anti-racism author to speak at Auburn High
Anti-racism author to speak at Auburn High

Tim Wise

Tim Wise

Anti-racist activist Tim Wise will speak at 6 p.m. Friday, March 20, in the auditorium at Auburn High School, 250 Lake Ave., Auburn.

Wise will present a public lecture after appearing during the day before teachers and staff of the Auburn Enlarged City School District. He is the author of six books, and a specialist in addressing how to dismantle institutional racism and "white privilege." 

Admission to the lecture is $5 for the general public and free for students. The talk is presented by the Auburn Human Rights Commission and the school district. 

For more information, call the commission at (315) 252-2929.

