Antique swap meet to take place in King Ferry

An Antique Tool and Equipment Swap Meet will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 26, at the Rural Life Museum, 920 Route 34B, King Ferry.

Guests are invited to bring old tools of interest for sharing, trading, selling or showing off, such as oil/gas cans, lanterns, small farm implements, tractor parts and more.

Guests are asked to bring their own table, tent or tarp for display.

The museum's historic threshing barn will be open, and raffle tickets will be sold for chances at door prizes donated by Sheils Farms, Monroe Tractor and more.

For more information, or to reserve a display, contact the museum at (315) 364-8202 or email genoahistorical@gmail.com.

