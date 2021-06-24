 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Antique swap meet to take place in King Ferry
COMMUNITY

Antique swap meet to take place in King Ferry

{{featured_button_text}}
Wheat Harvest Festival 2016

Antique tractors on display at the Wheat Harvest Festival at the Genoa Historical Association and Rural Life Museum in King Ferry in 2016.

 The Citizen file

An Antique Tool and Equipment Swap Meet will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 26, at the Rural Life Museum, 920 Route 34B, King Ferry.

Guests are invited to bring old tools of interest for sharing, trading, selling or showing off, such as oil/gas cans, lanterns, small farm implements, tractor parts and more.

Guests are asked to bring their own table, tent or tarp for display.

The museum's historic threshing barn will be open, and raffle tickets will be sold for chances at door prizes donated by Sheils Farms, Monroe Tractor and more.

For more information, or to reserve a display, contact the museum at (315) 364-8202 or email genoahistorical@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ways alcohol effects your body

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News