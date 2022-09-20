App guides users through Underground Railroad history in Cayuga County

Research indicates there are more than 100 documented connections to the Underground Railroad in Cayuga County, the county tourism office said in a news release. They include churches and meeting houses that were stops on the trail, including the home of William H. Seward and his wife, Frances, that is now the Seward House Museum. Visitors can see the museum's basement, which was once used to hide slaves. Other stops include the Howland Stone Store Museum, where visitors can learn of Underground Railroad conductor Harriet Tubman's friendship with fellow abolitionist Emily Howland.