Applications being accepted for Excellus BCBS Health Equity Awards

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield is inviting nonprofits in Cayuga County to apply for its Health Equity Awards, which fund health and wellness programs that address racial and ethnic health disparities.

Applications are due by midnight Thursday, Sept. 15. Proposals must include clear, defined goals for reducing health disparities and improving health equity for people who face a higher burden of health inequities and social disadvantages. Health equity categories include, but are not limited to racial, ethnic, LGBTQ communities, people with disabilities, people living in rural or urban communities, or other groups of people that may be at a higher risk for medical or behavior health conditions, or negative outcomes as a result of them.

Along with Cayuga County, nonprofits in Excellus' 31-county upstate New York footprint are invited to apply for the awards.

"The health of our communities is at the center of everything we do. Together we can confront the crisis in health disparities, embrace and address long-standing gaps in care, and bridge health equity gaps in our underserved communities," said Gina Cuyler, M.D., vice president of health equity and community investments for Excellus, in a news release. "That’s why we fund programs that improve access to care, advance specific health outcomes and support organizations in our community that share our mission."

For more information, visit excellusbcbs.com.