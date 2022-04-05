Applications now available for Auburn church scholarship

Applications are now available for the 2022 Cora King Scholarship from First Presbyterian Church.

Applicants must be residents of Cayuga County for at least a year before the application deadline of Friday, May 27.

The scholarship will be granted to high school graduates or equivalent, and the student must be applying to or enrolled in a four-year bachelor's program at an accredited college.

The applicant does not need to attend schools within Cayuga County.

For more information, visit auburnfirst.org.

