Arbor Day tree, plant sale taking place in Aurora

An Arbor Day tree and plant sale will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Patrick Tavern, 302 Main St., Aurora.

The event will feature The Plantsmen native plant nursery, whose owner, Dan Segal, will present "Native Plants for Finger Lakes Landscapes" at 11 a.m. and take questions about tree planting and care.

In addition, a display titled "Naturally ... Native Trees Grow Well Here" will be available to view beginning Friday, April 29, on the village of Aurora bulletin board facing the post office parking lot. A self-guided walking tour brochure, "Witnesses to History: A Few of Aurora's Notable Trees" can also be picked up at various locations throughout the village.

The event, which takes place the day after the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day this Friday, is being hosted by the village of Aurora and the Aurora Historical Society.

For more information, visit plantsmen.com.

