 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ARISE accepting art submissions for magazine
HEALTH

ARISE accepting art submissions for magazine

{{featured_button_text}}
ARISE 7

ARISE Cayuga/Seneca's office space on Lincoln Street in Auburn.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

ARISE is accepting submissions for the UNIQUE 2021 art and literary magazine.

The nonprofit independent living center, which serves Cayuga, Onondaga, Seneca and other counties, shares the artistic visions and voices of people with disabilities in UNIQUE. The magazine represents the power of art to express, educate and inspire. Work can include poetry, paintings, drawings, photographs, sculptures, computer art and mixed media.

ARISE will accept submissions for literary and visual art, accompanied by three or four photographs of it, through April 19. Submissions should not include the actual artwork at this time.

For more information, or to obtain the application packet, visit ariseinc.org, email bpfohl@ariseinc.org or call (315) 671-5438.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Home upgrades with the best returns

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News