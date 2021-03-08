ARISE accepting art submissions for magazine

ARISE is accepting submissions for the UNIQUE 2021 art and literary magazine.

The nonprofit independent living center, which serves Cayuga, Onondaga, Seneca and other counties, shares the artistic visions and voices of people with disabilities in UNIQUE. The magazine represents the power of art to express, educate and inspire. Work can include poetry, paintings, drawings, photographs, sculptures, computer art and mixed media.

ARISE will accept submissions for literary and visual art, accompanied by three or four photographs of it, through April 19. Submissions should not include the actual artwork at this time.

For more information, or to obtain the application packet, visit ariseinc.org, email bpfohl@ariseinc.org or call (315) 671-5438.

