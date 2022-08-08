 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ARISE exhibit returns to Everson Museum in Syracuse

ARISE 2

Artwork created by clients of ARISE is ready to go on display at its office space on Lincoln Street in Auburn in 2017.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

More than 30 works by central New York artists and writers with disabiliites will be on display in the annual "UNIQUE" exhibit at the Everson Museum of Art in Syracuse from Aug. 19 through Sept. 25.

The exhibit is a program of regional nonprofit independent living center ARISE. "UNIQUE" is an art and literary magazine that shares the vision and voices of people with disabilities in poetry, paintings, drawings, photography, sculpture, computer-based art, mixed media and more. The magazine is published annually by ARISE and distributed throughout central New York.

“For more than 20 years, UNIQUE magazine has showcased the power of artists and writers who express themselves through the lens of disability. For more than 40 years, ARISE has championed the idea that people with disabilities are entitled to full access to the world and have the power to make life choices and achieve their dreams," said Tania Anderson, CEO of ARISE, in a news release.

The exhibit at the Everson is one of ARISE's biggest community events, drawing more than 2,000 visitors before COVID-19 and more than 700 during the pandemic.

ARISE's offices in Auburn are located at 21 Lincoln St.

For more information, visit ariseinc.org or everson.org.

