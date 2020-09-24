 Skip to main content
ARISE raising funds through online auction
HUMAN SERVICES

ARISE raising funds through online auction

ARISE Cayuga/Seneca's office space on Lincoln Street in Auburn.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

ARISE will hold its first online auction through Oct. 1 to help fill the financial gap created by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Items to be auctioned include a family game night package, fishing equipment, pancake mixes, MacKenzie-Childs pottery and more. The money raised will support the independent living center's programs that help foster independence and inclusion, and provide art, recreation and adventure opportunities to people of all abilities.

The auction site is located at auctria.com/auction/arise-auction2020.

ARISE has continued to provide essential services in Onondaga, Oswego, Madison, Cayuga and Seneca without interruption since the pandemic began.

For more information, visit ariseinc.org.

