Evan Bachta had always wanted to win an award for his art.

The son of East Syracuse Minoa art teacher Todd Bachta, 13-year-old Evan had watched with envy as his father's students won them.

Then, one night last fall, Evan saw the moon alight over his Franklin Street home and tried to win his own award. Guided by a photo, he drew the heavenly body in white pencil on charcoal paper. He used a blending stump to disperse the hazy moonlight behind a sheer curtain of clouds. Below, a solitary lamppost mirrors the light above, illuminating power lines and a cornfield at peak height.

Evan's drawing, "Night Light," would go on to win him his long-awaited award. On March 22, the Auburn homeschool student was named one of three national medalists in the 2023 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards from the Cayuga County area, along with Emma Leiker, of Jordan, and Catherine Gilmore, of Union Springs. The largest annual student art competition in the country, the awards this year attracted 4,000 entries in the central New York region. Regional winners were announced in January, and the national winners are invited to a ceremony at Carnegie Hall in New York City in June.

"The reason I made the piece was to submit it (for the awards), so I was extremely happy," Evan told The Citizen of his silver medal. "Though more shocked than happy."

Past national medalists in the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards include Ken Burns, Joyce Carol Oates and Stephen King. Joining their company was similarly surprising to Gilmore, who won a gold medal for "No. 7," a ceramic cow bust she made in Jason Charles' class at Union Springs High School. Before seeing her name among the winners, a medal was a "what if?" moment, she told The Citizen.

"I knew my piece said something, but I wasn't sure if the judges would see it," she said. "Because art is so subjective."

This fall, when Gilmore made her winning piece, was the first time she had taken ceramics. Drawing is more her passion, something she does in her spare time and by commission. Last spring, she won then-U.S. Rep. John Katko's annual Congressional Art Competition with "Unmasked," a drawing of a trumpeter performing through a hole in a surgical mask during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gilmore said the style of her bust was inspired by sculptor Sara Swink, particularly her use of underglazes and painting after the clay has been fired. The subject of the bust was inspired by the locally prominent dairy industry. Her biggest challenge was balancing its oblong cow head — which is bisected by weary, humanlike eyes and a tagged ear — atop the neck and shoulders.

Leiker, too, used personal inspiration to win her award. The Jordan-Elbridge High School senior's silver medal-winning portfolio, "Contributions of Historical Women on the Advancement of American Society," features her standing in for socially impactful women like Audrey Hepburn and Eleanor Roosevelt on magazine covers digitally made to look like they're a century old.

Leiker told The Citizen she's passionate about art and history, so it only made sense to combine them into one project. She's been working on her portfolio for a year and a half, including her Advanced Placement art class. Her covers for her magazine — titled Hera! — have required substantial research and painstaking techniques in order to make them look aged through texture and color.

"People tend not to realize how much impact women had on society. It's always told from a male perspective," she said. "So I wanted to represent an unknown part of our history."

This fall, Leiker will continue her studies at SUNY Oswego. Gilmore will major in graphic design at RIT. Bachta will continue his homeschooling, and maybe some day teach art like his father.

All three students will continue to make art a part of their lives, motivated by a prestigious award they didn't think possible.