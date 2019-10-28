A live art auction to support the Dolly Parton Imagination Library at the E. John Gavras Center in Auburn will be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Skaneateles Country Club, 3344 W. Lake Road, Skaneateles.
The event will include a cash bar, hors d'oeuvres, desserts and coffee. The auction preview takes place from 6 to 7:30 p.m., with the auction itself to follow from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25 for individuals and $40 for couples.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit gavrascenter.com or call (315) 515-5124.