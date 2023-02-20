The Finger Lakes Art Council will host a collaborative poetry event with Clare Songbirds Publishing House and Artistic Impressions from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 7, in conjunction with First Friday. Since Clare Songbirds Publishing House(claresongbirdspub.com) was established five years ago by Heidi Nightengale to provide a print forum for the creation of limited edition, fine art from poets and writers, both established and emerging, they have published more than 100 volumes of poetry. Nightengale has been writing and publishing in local, regional and national literary magazines for over 25 years.

Poets are invited to bring their work for live readings to share with the public. Additionally, there will be a variety of make-and-take events for attendees (sponsored by Willard Chapel), raffle baskets and music. Sacred cacao, cotton candy and other refreshments will be provided by Artistic Impressions, Clare Songbirds and the art council.

Local author Laura Ponticello (lauraponticello.com) will be in attendance with her new book, “The Book of Joy: Overcoming Life’s Obstacles,” which will be available for purchase. Ponticello is a bestselling and international award-winning author on the subject matter of personal transformation. She is a business and transformation coach, global publisher and publicist. Laura teaches the seminars, “Unleashing Your Creativity,” “Ignite the Inner Leader” and “So, You’ve Written a Book, What Now?”

Artistic Impressions will be selling literary-themed gifts, greeting cards and art in addition to its usual fine art offerings. This studio-boutique is owned and operated by award-winning entrepreneur Sandy Shutter. Willard Memorial Chapel (willard-chapel.com), the site of our event, is the only “complete and unaltered Tiffany-designed religious interior in the world.”

The Finger Lakes Art Council and other area artists are currently participating in a fundraiser for the Friends of Montezuma to aid the Montezuma Wildlife Refuge. Birdhouses are distributed to participants to decorate and return for sale. The profits will be used to “Further (our) goals of habitat restoration, wildlife conservation and enhancement projects on the Montezuma Wetlands Complex.”

The birdhouses will be available for sale beginning April 1 at the Refuge Visitor Center, 3395 Routes 5 and 20, Seneca Falls. If you are interested in participating, please contact Nancy Stocker at nancystoker001@aol.com. All birdhouses must be completed and returned by March 3. The birdhouses in the photo accompanying this column were decorated by some of the art council board members, and each one started as an identical, plain balsa birdhouse. We can’t wait to see the other entries!

Thanks to the success of the Founding Sisters Summer Art Festival last year, the art council will host this event again this year. It will take place on Auburn’s Founder's Day, Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., because the Founding Sisters are an integral part of Auburn’s history. There will be food trucks, food vendors, music, raffles and artistic vendors, as well as our wooden likenesses of people with local historical connections. More information will be on our Facebook page soon, as well as how to apply to be a vendor for this great event.

“Art is too important not to share.” — Romero Britto