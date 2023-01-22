Art council: 'Gifted and noted' Auburn painter on display at local gallery

During the winter months when you’re feeling cooped-up and seeking that elusive joie de vivre, the art gallery at Baltimore Woods Nature Center, 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus, is perhaps just what you are looking for.

Karen Jean Smith is a retired Baldwinsville elementary school art teacher who now serves as the gallery coordinator. She creates ceramics and fiber arts as a professional artist. She has been curating shows there for nine years, and enjoys meeting the artists and their friends and families.

The exhibits she curates promote the organization’s mission, which is “connecting communities and nature in wisdom and wonder,” and highlighting the beautiful central New York landscape. There are five shows presented each year, rotating every other month, running September through May. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. There is free parking adjacent to the center, and there is no charge for admission. After you view the exhibits, weather permitting, you may want to walk any one of their six miles of hiking trails with award-winning views. For more information, visit baltimorewoods.org, email infor@baltimorewoods.org, or call (315) 673-1350.

In March, they will display the work of five local photographers, sharing three of their favorite pictures of birds on Onondaga Lake. Eagle images are sure to be the highlight. In May, they will showcase the work of area art students. November through December, they will exhibit the artwork of some of the talented nature center members.

Sally Stormon’s watercolors will be on view through Feb. 24. Sandy Shutter, an artist colleague, said, “Sally is a gifted and noted watercolor artist. To watch her create her paintings is also a treat. Her technique is so natural, and her stance reminds me of the warrior yoga pose.” Stormon is also a former member of the Finger Lakes Art Council Board of Directors.

Stormon won the Elsie M. Birch Memorial Prize for Watercolor at the Cooperstown National Juried Art Exhibition in 2021. The city of Auburn has also commissioned her for work. While she has a bachelor’s degree in art education, she did not originally pursue art as a career. She has clearly found her muse in watercolors.

Stormon posted on her website, sally-stormon.com: “I was painting alone in my room at age 13 when I fell in love with watercolor. There was just something about the way the paint and water flowed together. I was both in control and not able to control all at the same time.” From that modest beginning, she also wrote, “I have developed a daily art practice. I paint from life, I paint in my studio, I paint outside, I paint landscapes, still-lifes, florals, people and abstracts. I’m trying to portray the ephemeral light and emotion of a particular time and place.”

The Finger Lakes Art Council will be hosting our annual Founding Sisters Festival of the Creative Arts in conjunction with Auburn’s Founder’s Day. This will be held Aug. 12, 2023, at the historic Willard Memorial Chapel. Artisans and craft vendors, along with food trucks, music and more will ensure this to be as much of a success as last year. Interested vendors may email FLAC at ArtCouncilFingerLakes@gmail.com for an application.

FLAC is also graciously being hosted by Artistic Impressions (visit their Facebook page) and Willard Chapel (willard-chapel.com) on Friday, April 7, for a poetry event with author Laura Ponticello (lauraponticello.com) and Clare Songbirds Publishing House (Claresongbirdspub.com). Attendees will be invited to bring their own poetry to recite for a small monetary donation.

The community is humming with art; you just have to follow the music.